Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 175,274 Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,000. Axis Capital accounts for about 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Axis Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Axis Capital by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 68,394 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 238,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

