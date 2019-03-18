Prana Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,640 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 9.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $42,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. 162,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,161. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,560.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

