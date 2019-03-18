Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 184,938 Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 184,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11,084.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 7,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,396. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,343,685.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

