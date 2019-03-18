Prana Capital Management LP Sells 92,819 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,819 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson accounts for about 4.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 479.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total value of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at $951,616.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $343,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.55. 2,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,251. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

