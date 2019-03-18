Premium Brands (PBH) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.75.

TSE PBH opened at C$73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$66.99 and a twelve month high of C$122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

