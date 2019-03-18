Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 778,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Autodesk worth $296,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,489 shares of company stock worth $2,675,335 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $154.45 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

