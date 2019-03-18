Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $343.94 Million Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,520,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $343,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 43.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1,574.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 76,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1,718.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483,481 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,380,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

