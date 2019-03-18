Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,287 Shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hi-Crush Partners were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HCLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
NYSE HCLP opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.65.
Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.45 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile
Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.
