Private Advisor Group LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

In related news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $99,465.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,372.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Advisor Group LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/private-advisor-group-llc-has-145000-stake-in-compass-diversified-holdings-codi.html.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.