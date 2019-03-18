Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $10,184,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $9,125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,708,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,853,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

LYG stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/private-advisor-group-llc-reduces-position-in-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg.html.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.