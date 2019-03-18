Private Capital Group LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $10,901,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.96 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

