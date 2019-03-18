Private Ltd Gic Buys 85,225 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Stock

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 85,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TGE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.24. 886,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tallgrass Energy LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

