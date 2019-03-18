Proactis (PHD) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.45 ($0.41). Approximately 1,546,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 908% from the average daily volume of 153,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.75 ($0.44).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02. The company has a market cap of $32.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.93.

In related news, insider Alan John Aubrey bought 42,015 shares of Proactis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £25,209 ($32,940.02).

Proactis Company Profile

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

