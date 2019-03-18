Prologis Inc (PLD) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,548,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825,068 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $736,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,757,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,322,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after acquiring an additional 636,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,677 shares of company stock worth $7,840,992 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $71.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

