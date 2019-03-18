Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) EVP Sells $183,240.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 31st, David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $152,145.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $123.56 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $130.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 149.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,735,000 after buying an additional 1,087,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 111.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 849,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 446,817 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 143.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 734,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after buying an additional 432,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,534,000 after buying an additional 371,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

