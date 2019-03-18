ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter.
UCO stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.