Prothena (PRTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 16,297.91%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 7,725.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

