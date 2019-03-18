Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $27.84 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/prudential-financial-inc-has-2-47-million-holdings-in-national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa.html.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.