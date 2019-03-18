Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,043.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $110.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $2,445,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/prudential-financial-inc-pru-shares-bought-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.