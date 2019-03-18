Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 463,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 1,966 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $38,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven Plust sold 4,523 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $88,424.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $344,432. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/prudential-financial-inc-raises-stake-in-granite-point-mortgage-trust-inc-gpmt.html.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.