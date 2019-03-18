Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,360 Shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Catalent by 9.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, First Analysis reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

