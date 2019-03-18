Prudential Financial (PRU) vs. MMI (MPOHY) Critical Survey

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and MMI (OTCMKTS:MPOHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MMI does not pay a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prudential Financial and MMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83 MMI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus price target of $113.96, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than MMI.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and MMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 7.01% 10.20% 0.61% MMI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prudential Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Financial and MMI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $58.13 billion 0.68 $4.07 billion $11.69 8.21 MMI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MMI.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats MMI on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The U.S. Individual Solutions division develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. The International Insurance division develops and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

MMI Company Profile

MMI Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance-based financial services company in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Momentum Retail, Metropolitan Retail, Momentum Corporate, and International segments. The Momentum Retail segment offers life, disability, health, motor, property, and all risks insurance, as well as savings and investment products. The Metropolitan Retail segment provides funeral plans, savings policies, underwritten life cover policies, and annuities. The Momentum Corporate segment offers insurance, and administration and investment services to employee groups in the private and public sectors. The International segment provides life, and health and short-term insurance products. The company also provides Hello Doctor, a mobile health service that provides preventative care and gives people the ability to connect with a doctor to make informed decisions about their health and wellness; managed care and administration services under the CareCross brand; wellness and rewards programs under the Multiply brand; and structured insurance products, traditional cell captive facilities, reinsurance, and related services under the Guardrisk brand. In addition, it operates as a property development and property services company under the Eris brand; and insurance and asset management service provider under the Momentum brand. Further, the company offers Kimi, a mobile health engagement solution; TaxTim, a digital tax solution; Momentum/Multiply that allows clients to submit its tax submissions; and Root Insurance, a platform that enables software developers to prototype, launch, and manage legally compliant digital insurance products. MMI Holdings Limited is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

