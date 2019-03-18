Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $160.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.32. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Clorox Co (CLX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/prudential-plc-cuts-position-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.