Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,272,000 after buying an additional 833,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,929,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LNT opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $47.48.
Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
