Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $263.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.85 and a 12 month high of $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

