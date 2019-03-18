Prudential PLC Takes Position in Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,018 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,430,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 13.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 896,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 229,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

LONE stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood acquired 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $48,635.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,359 shares of company stock worth $70,593. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LONE shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

