Prudential Public (PUK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Prudential Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Public from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Public by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 419,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 698,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 274,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

