PTC Inc (PTC) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PTC by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 55.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $7,275,896.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 679,391 shares in the company, valued at $57,653,120.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,952 shares of company stock worth $13,254,038. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

