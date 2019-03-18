PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,743,987 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of PHM opened at $26.87 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

