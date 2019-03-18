Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Positive” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Nomura set a $305.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $280.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $199.15 and a fifty-two week high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after purchasing an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,356,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

