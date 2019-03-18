QAD (QADB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

QADB opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

