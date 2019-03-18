Qbic Price Tops $0.0041 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 111.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. Qbic has a market cap of $19,197.00 and $41.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbic has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

