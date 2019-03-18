Qorvo Inc (QRVO) VP Gina Harrison Sells 1,016 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gina Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 6th, Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of Qorvo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 905,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

