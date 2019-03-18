QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in KT Corp (KT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 162,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nomura raised KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE KT opened at $13.31 on Monday. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

