QS Investors LLC Buys 7,076 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allergan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,466,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,149,000 after acquiring an additional 600,535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allergan by 14,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,617,639 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Allergan by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,450,000 after buying an additional 4,475,447 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,516,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $151.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/qs-investors-llc-buys-7076-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.