QS Investors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,693 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 195,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $448,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $2,038,732 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

