QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

