Quantstamp 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $417,727.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $417,727.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, GOPAX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00385876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01667740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004850 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.