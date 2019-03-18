Quatloo (QTL) Price Tops $0.0049

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Quatloo has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Quatloo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Quatloo has a market capitalization of $38,054.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quatloo alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.01491238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00047326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Quatloo Profile

QTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org.

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quatloo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quatloo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quatloo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.