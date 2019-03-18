Shares of Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.13 ($0.22). 1,357,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.83 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Quiz from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get Quiz alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/quiz-quiz-trading-8-2-higher.html.

Quiz Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.