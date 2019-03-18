Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Position Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,287 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at $119,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. 19,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Position Reduced by United Services Automobile Association” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/qurate-retail-inc-series-a-qrtea-position-reduced-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.