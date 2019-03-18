R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in R1 RCM by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.11.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 145.94% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

