RadNet (RDNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. RadNet has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,102,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

