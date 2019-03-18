Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $132.68 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

