Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,958 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Service Co. International by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Service Co. International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $39.08 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

