Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

