Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,601,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKJ opened at $170.26 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.81 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-reduces-position-in-ishares-morningstar-small-cap-etf-jkj.html.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.