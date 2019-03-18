Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UTG opened at $32.97 on Monday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

In other news, insider Ronald James Sorenson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,325 shares of company stock worth $39,074.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

