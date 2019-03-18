Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LHC Group (LHCG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG):

3/4/2019 – LHC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – LHC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/1/2019 – LHC Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,630. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $8,139,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua L. Proffitt sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,282.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock worth $26,570,216 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LHC Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LHC Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $467,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

