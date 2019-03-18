Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after buying an additional 2,465,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $327,494,000 after buying an additional 2,359,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,856,000 after buying an additional 2,129,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-reduces-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.